Israeli army exchanges fire with Egyptian forces at Rafah crossing, Egyptian soldier killed

Israeli soldiers and Egyptian forces exchanged fired at the Rafah crossing on Monday in a rare incident, with at least one Egyptian soldier killed.

Several more Egyptian soldiers were reportedly wounded. No Israeli soldier was wounded in the incident.

The IDF confirmed that it was in contact with Egypt over the shooting, and that an investigation is underway.

While Egyptian reports said the Israeli soldiers opened fire fire, a military source confirmed that Engineering Corps soldiers operating in Rafah came under fire from Egyptian forces before returning fire.

