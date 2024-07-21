Israeli attack on Yemen won't deter Houthis, former spokesman tells i24NEWS
Attack on Yemeni port of Hodeida 'only serves the Houthis,' says Ali al-Bukhaiti
Ariel OseranMiddle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel
Ali al-Bukhaiti, the former spokesman for the Houthis, spoke to i24NEWS on Sunday, stressing that the Israeli attack on the Yemeni port of Hodeida will not deter the Iranian-backed group from continued hostilities against the Jewish state.
The attack on Saturday, which came in response to a deadly drone strike a day before on Tel Aviv, "only serves the Houthis," he said.
