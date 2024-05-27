Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara responded to the International Criminal Court prosecutor seeking warrants for Israeli leaders for the first time on Monday, noting that Israel has its own strong, independent legal mechanisms to investigate violations of international law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were named by ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan last week as the Israeli violators of international law he sought warrants for, among Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh.

"On October7, the State of Israel embarked on a war that was forced upon it," Baharav-Miara said. "The State of Israel is a democratic state, which fights terrorism and protects its security while adhering to the binding legal rules and out of a deep commitment to the law."

Israeli security forces, including the IDF, acts in accordance to these international laws, she said.

Any infractions or violations are "thoroughly investigated" to enforce the law, she stressed.

"The legal system in the State of Israel is prepared to examine any serious claim both in relation to the matter in the policy and in relation to individual cases."

The ICC lacks any authority to conduct such invetigations in Israel, she concluded, with the court likewise lacking any authority to issue arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.