Israeli authorities assess that hostage release could happen Sunday

Israel has finalized all preparations for the expected release of hostages from Gaza, which could take place as early as Sunday, officials confirmed Friday night.

Gal Hirsch, Israel’s Coordinator for Prisoners of War and Missing Persons, told i24NEWS that “all work teams have completed their preparations” and that the country is ready for “immediate activation.”

“The prime minister, who visited Sheba Hospital today, was informed that the IDF, government ministries, and the abductees’ administration are fully prepared,” Hirsch said. “We are ready for immediate activation, and this could happen at any moment until Monday. This is a one-shot release. We are prepared for this, including in the steps taken with the Red Cross.”

According to Hirsch, the Israeli government has authorized the entry of numerous Red Cross vehicles and personnel to facilitate the transfer. “This release is exceptional,” he noted. “We are preparing to receive abductees and casualties at the same time.”

He added that adjustments had been made at the Reim facility, which will serve as one of the main coordination centers, and that two hospitals have been designated to handle urgent cases. “We have equipped ourselves with many vehicles for families and several helicopters. Everything is ready and prepared,” he said.

Hirsch explained that any casualties recovered during the operation will be treated as IDF casualties and transferred directly to the Institute of Forensic Medicine. He confirmed that Israel has held discussions with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regarding its participation in the ongoing task force to locate and identify all bodies.