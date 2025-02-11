Israeli cabinet backs Trump's call for release of all captives

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet on Tuesday, a meeting that was pushed forward due to Hamas' decision to violate the agreement.

The cabinet meeting lasted for four-and-a-half hours, with Netanyahu earlier holding security consultation on the issue of the kidnapped Israelis. The ministers were asked not to give interviews on the subject.

"The decision that I passed unanimously in the cabinet is this: If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon - the ceasefire will be terminated, and the IDF will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated," Netanyahu said in a recorded address.

On Monday night, Netanyahu ordered the IDF to reinforce troops in and around the Gaza Strip, and to prepare for any scenario if Hamas does not release the hostages by this coming Saturday, in line with the agreement. According to the political source, "All cabinet members expressed support for the demand of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the release of our hostages by noon Saturday, and his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip."

The same official stated later that "Hamas broke the agreement and therefore there will be no further progress in implementing the agreement and negotiating on Phase Two - without returning our abductees. The cabinet expects all nine of the Phase One abductees to be released within the coming days."

Otzma Yehudit chairman and former national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir posted on X network to slam the government.

"President Trump gives the government the green light to rain fire and hell on Gaza if all our hostages are not released, and the government prefers to continue on its reckless path."

On Monday Hamas announced that the release of the hostages would be postponed until further notice, alleging that Israel is breaking the agreement. In response, Trump declared that if all the hostages are not released by Saturday at 12 pm – "all hell will break loose."