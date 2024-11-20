Israeli civilian killed after entering to assist troops in Lebanon

A 71-year-old Israeli civilian was killed on Wednesday after an attack by terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Ze'ev Hanoch Erlich, from the West Bank community of Ofra, entered along with the Golani Infantry Brigade to provide expertise on the terrain.

He was formerly a colonel in the reserve forces who was familiar with the area of southern Lebanon that the brigade was operating in.

Erlich was an archaeologist and researcher of the land of Israel.