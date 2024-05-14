Israeli civilian killed by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile in north
Five IDF troops hurt in strikes at the northern community
i24NEWS
1 min read
An Israeli civilian was killed on Tuesday by an anti-tank missile fired by the Hezbollah terror group at an Israeli community located in the western Galilee.
Several launches at Kibbutz Adamit were recorded earlier in the day, wounding five IDF soldiers; one was hospitalized in moderate condition and the rest with minor injuries.
This article received 1 comments