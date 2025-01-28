Israeli contractor working with IDF in Gaza killed accidentally
While doing engineering work, the civilian was falsely identified as a threat and fired upon by an Israeli soldier
The Israel Defense Forces said a civilian Defense Ministry contractor was killed in an operational accident in the Gaza Strip on Monday.
An initial probe showed that he was doing engineering work, and was mistakenly identified as a threat by soldiers. A soldier opened fire and killed him. The IDF Military Police has opened an investigation into the incident.
