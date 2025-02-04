Israeli delegation expected in Doha to lay groundwork for 2nd stage of Gaza ceasefire | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 487: A terrorist shooting attack in the West Bank's Tayasir checkpoint left seven wounded, two of them critically.

This comes as the Israel Defense Forces are operating in the towns of Tamun and Fara'a in the West Bank, with Arabic media reports saying that an explosion was heard in Tamun.

In Washington, DC, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, as well as with Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. After the meeting, reports said Israel is preparing to send a delegation to Doha, Qatar, at the end of this weekend to discuss technical details related to the continued implementation of the ceasefire agreement. Netanyahu is expected to meet Trump later on Tuesday.

