Israeli delegation in Doha to 'exhaust every chance of a deal'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the Israeli delegation to Qatar "is currently working to exhaust every chance of a deal - whether according to the Witkoff outline or within the framework of an end to the fighting, which would include the release of all hostages, the expulsion of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of the Strip."

The outline detailed in the statement refers to US Envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal for 10 hostages released in exchange for several weeks of a ceasefire.

An Israeli source told i24NEWS that there are intensive talks underway in Doha, Qatar's capital, but no breakthrough yet. Israel's delegation is reportedly more optimistic than last week, but it is not clear whether there will be an agreement.

Netanyahu has stayed in contact with Witkoff, speaking to him several times in the past day, as well as the Qatari delegation.

"If Hamas wants to talk about ending the war with Hamas surrendering, we will be ready," the source said.

"The delegation will not stay there forever. If there is no progress in the near future, we will move forward with the fighting."