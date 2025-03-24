Israeli delegation reportedly rejects Egyptian proposal for ceasefire | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 535: Israel reportedly rejected an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire, while Hamas told the Associated Press that it had "responded positively." According to reports, the proposed deal will include the release of American-Israeli Edan Alexander, along with four other living hostages, in excahnge for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza Strip, a pause in fighting of several weeks, and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

In Israel, a terrorist attack left one dead and others wounded, with Hamas praising the act and calling for more violence against Israelis by Palestinians. Israel is investigating suspicions that he was inspired by the Islamic State terrorist group.

Ismail Barhoum, Hamas's replacement prime minister in Gaza, was killed in Gaza by an IDF strike.

