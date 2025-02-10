Hamas postpones hostage release until further notice, alleging Israeli violations | LIVE BLOG
US President Donald Trump expressed his grave concern over the condition of the hostages, saying they looked like Holocaust survivors
Israel - Hamas War day 493: US President Donald Trump expressed his grave concern over the condition of the hostages, saying they looked like Holocaust survivors. He also said that he has not yet talked to Arab countries refusing his plan to relocate Gazans. After they do, he asserted to reporters, they will accept them.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet his cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the negotiations after a delegation returned from Doha, Qatar.
The IDF Arabic spokesperson confirmed that the IDF has withdrawn from the Netzarim Corridor, adding that Gazans can return to the northern part of the Strip via the Salah ad-Din axis. Entry to the buffer zone between Gaza and Israel is still prohibited, he said.
To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
Katz: Hamas delaying hostage release is 'complete violation of ceasefire'
Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Hamas' announcement to halt the release of Israeli hostages is a "complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages."
He said he "instructed the IDF to prepare, at the highest level of alert, for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the communities. We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7."
Hamas postpones hostage release until further notice, alleging Israeli violations
Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida said that the terror group would postpone the next hostage release, set for Saturday, over what it called Israeli violations of the ceasefire deal.
Obaida cited Israel's delay of Gazans' return to the northern part of the Strip, repeated shelling and gunfire leveled against Gazans, and refusing to allow agreed-upon relief to enter the Palestinian enclave.
Senior Hamas leader, fellow terrorists arrested in northern West Bank
The Shin Bet security agency, Israel Police and IDF said in a joint statement that a senior Hamas leader was arrested after planning to carry out terror attacks.
Raiding the village of Silat al-Harithiya in the Jenin region, a number of suspects were apprehended, among them Alaa al-Din Bitawi.
Security forces seized a firearm and several explosives, which were destroyed in controled detonations.