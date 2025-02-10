Israel - Hamas War day 493: US President Donald Trump expressed his grave concern over the condition of the hostages, saying they looked like Holocaust survivors. He also said that he has not yet talked to Arab countries refusing his plan to relocate Gazans. After they do, he asserted to reporters, they will accept them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet his cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the negotiations after a delegation returned from Doha, Qatar.

The IDF Arabic spokesperson confirmed that the IDF has withdrawn from the Netzarim Corridor, adding that Gazans can return to the northern part of the Strip via the Salah ad-Din axis. Entry to the buffer zone between Gaza and Israel is still prohibited, he said.

