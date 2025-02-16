Israeli delegation to arrive in Cairo ahead of talks on ceasefire's 2nd phase

An Israeli delegation is expected to arrive on Monday in Cairo, Egypt, according to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday.

The statement said that, following a security cabinet meeting to be held on Monday, the delegation will receive instructions on negotiations over the second stage of the ceasefire deal.

Earlier, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News the talks would continue this week on the second phase so that it is successfully concluded.

Witkoff is returning from a trip to Saudi Arabia, reporting positive discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani, and the head of Egyptian intelligence services. The discussions mentioned concern the end of hostilities in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, in exchange for the release of remaining hostages.