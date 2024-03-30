Israeli delegation to depart to DC for talks on Rafah talks - report | LIVE UPDATES
Meanwhile Israeli operations elsewhere in Gaza are ongoing
Israeli officials are expected to depart to Washington for talks on the planned operation in Rafah as early as Sunday, with the talks to be held on Monday, according to a report in U.S. media.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the departure of Shin Bet and Mossad chiefs to participate in additional hostage negotiation talks in Cairo and Doha.
Rebuffing reports in Arabic media, IDF says it didn't target any UN vehicles in Lebanon
Israeli drone strike hits UN peacekeeper vehicle in Lebanon, local media report
Hezbollah rockets lands in open terrain in northern Israel
The attack causes no damage to property; no sirens were activated.
In apparent first, IDF press release cites anti-aircraft devices in Gaza
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773982021833892015
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF blows up a major Hamas tunnel in central Gaza
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773955344550560204
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .