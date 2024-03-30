Israeli delegation to depart to DC for talks on Rafah talks - report | LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile Israeli operations elsewhere in Gaza are ongoing

Palestinians at the site of an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024.
Palestinians at the site of an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2024.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Israeli officials are expected to depart to Washington for talks on the planned operation in Rafah as early as Sunday, with the talks to be held on Monday, according to a report in U.S. media. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the departure of Shin Bet and Mossad chiefs to participate in additional hostage negotiation talks in Cairo and Doha. 

Rebuffing reports in Arabic media, IDF says it didn't target any UN vehicles in Lebanon 

Israeli drone strike hits UN peacekeeper vehicle in Lebanon, local media report 

Hezbollah rockets lands in open terrain in northern Israel

The attack causes no damage to property; no sirens were activated.

In apparent first, IDF press release cites anti-aircraft devices in Gaza 

IDF blows up a major Hamas tunnel in central Gaza

