In a briefing on Wednesday, Israel's Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, emphasized Israel's commitment to distinguishing between civilians and the Hamas terrorist organization in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"Let me make it very clear – we are not fighting civilians, we are fighting the Hamas terrorist organization," Gallant stated, highlighting Hamas's use of the civilian population as cover for its operations.

Gallant unveiled five major breakthroughs in the humanitarian campaign aimed at addressing the needs of the people in Gaza:

-Approval of the Ashdod Port: This initiative aims to increase the entry of goods into Gaza while streamlining security checks.

-Approval of the new Northern Crossing: The establishment of a new crossing will provide a direct route for aid to reach northern Gaza, relieving pressure on existing entry points.

-Boosting aid through Jordan: Collaboration with the Jordanian Armed Forces will facilitate the delivery of aid through two routes, totaling 150 trucks, laying the groundwork for future aid distribution hubs.

-Establishment of the Coordination and Deconfliction Cell: This initiative seeks to enhance cooperation with international organizations, implement lessons learned, and engage with new partners to facilitate aid delivery.

-Major Projects: Collaboration with the United States on Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) operations, infrastructure projects led by COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories), and engagement with new aid organizations.

"These breakthroughs will significantly impact the flow of aid, aiming to flood Gaza with humanitarian assistance," Gallant asserted, highlighting the plan to increase aid delivery to 500 trucks per day.

He emphasized the importance of streamlining security checks and strengthening collaboration with international partners.

Gallant also addressed regional threats, stating, "During this war, we are being attacked from more than one front." He emphasized Israel's readiness to respond swiftly and decisively to any attacks on its territory.

Acknowledging the support of the United States, Gallant emphasized the high level of coordination between Israel and the U.S. across administrations and security establishments.

"We value the support of the United States since the start of the war. The level of coordination between Israel and the United States is very high, between administrations and security establishments. I keep in close contact with all three levels – with the White House, the Pentagon and the U.S. military.”