Israeli DM to meet U.S. counterpart in first official visit abroad since war started - report

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will travel to the United States next week for a meeting with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, according to a Reuters report.

An American defense official told the news agency that Austin recently invited Gallant for a visit. This would be the Israeli defense minister's first trip outside of Israel since the Hamas-led October 7 attack and the ensuing war.

The American official noted in the Reuters report that the bilateral meeting between the defense chiefs would be separate from an earlier announcement, from Monday, of a senior delegation traveling to Washing to discuss developments of the war in Gaza, and the operational plans for Rafah in particular.

This high-level meeting was announced following a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who agreed to the high-level discussion.

On Tuesday, it was announced by Netanyahu that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi would lead the delegation to the United States.

The delegation would also include a representative from COGAT, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit responsible for coordinating aid in the Gaza Strip, as American pressure for humanitarian solutions in the area increased.