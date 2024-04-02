A new Israeli media report has emerged shedding new light on the incident involving an Israeli drone firing three missiles at a convoy of aid workers in Gaza.

The incident resulted in the deaths of seven staff members of the U.S.-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK).

According to the report by Haaretz, which cites unnamed security sources familiar with the incident, the decision to launch the missiles was made after troops suspected an armed terrorist was among the convoy.

Despite the vehicles in the convoy being clearly marked as belonging to WCK, the drone fired the missiles as the convoy left an aid storage area, leaving behind a truck with an individual suspected of being armed.

The report indicates that after one missile hit a car, those inside managed to evacuate to the other two vehicles and reported the attack before a second missile struck another car.

As the last unharmed car approached to evacuate the wounded, a third missile hit, resulting in the deaths of all seven individuals who had been in the convoy.

AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

The IDF has not officially commented on the report, but Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman is expected to present the initial findings of an investigation to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi later tonight.

In response to the report, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has instructed Israeli officials to brief international organizations and partners on Israel’s strikes in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of conducting a thorough investigation and implementing lessons learned.