Israeli experts divided as Hamas signals possible return to partial negotiations

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas are moving into a period of uncertainty, as divisions emerge within Israel’s own technical negotiating team.

Sources close to the discussions told Israeli public radio Kan Reshet Bet that experts are split on the likelihood of reaching any deal under current conditions, even a partial one.

Some believe progress is still possible if both sides agree to incremental steps, while others argue that the current political and military climate makes any breakthrough unrealistic.

These differences come at a moment when Hamas appears to be re-evaluating its approach.

According to sources inside the organization, internal talks are now focused on rejoining negotiations for a limited or partial agreement rather than a full ceasefire. The group reportedly expects international mediators to intensify efforts in the coming days, applying more pressure on both parties to return to the table.

A senior Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya is currently in Cairo, but the visit is aimed at repairing relations with Egypt rather than advancing talks with Israel. Relations between Hamas and Cairo have been strained since the group called for anti-Israel protests in Egypt, prompting anger from Egyptian authorities.

Diplomats believe that mending this rift could be a necessary step before any serious negotiations on a ceasefire or hostage release can resume.