Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah's weapon depots and command centers in Syria

In an incursion into Syria, Israeli war planes on Thursday struck arms depots and command centers belonging to Hezbollah's armaments unit and the elite Radwan Force, the military spokesperson said.

The operation took place in the Qusayr region near the Lebanese border.

It is understood that the Shiite group's armaments unit oversees arms storage in Lebanon and has recently expanded operations into Syria, setting up a logistical network for the transfer of arms via border crossings.