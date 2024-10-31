Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah's weapon depots and command centers in Syria

The operation took place in the Qusayr region near the Lebanese border

i24NEWS
1 min read
File photo of Syrian army troops patrolling a ravaged street in Qusayr in Syria's central Homs province on June 5, 2013
File photo of Syrian army troops patrolling a ravaged street in Qusayr in Syria's central Homs province on June 5, 2013AFP

In an incursion into Syria, Israeli war planes on Thursday struck arms depots and command centers belonging to Hezbollah's armaments unit and the elite Radwan Force, the military spokesperson said.

The operation took place in the Qusayr region near the Lebanese border.  

It is understood that the Shiite group's armaments unit oversees arms storage in Lebanon and has recently expanded operations into Syria, setting up a logistical network for the transfer of arms via border crossings.

