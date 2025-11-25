IDF announces it has successfully eliminated a terrorist responsible for a fatal attack against an Israeli

The IDF announces it has successfully eliminated Sultan al-Ghani, a terrorist responsible for a fatal terror attack against an Israeli, in southern Jenin.

During an overnight operation, IDF soldiers arrested five accomplice terrorists. The forces then encircled the building in which al-Ghani was fortified and eliminated the terrorist after a fire exchange.

The soldiers located a ‘Carlo’-style weapon, an M16 weapon, explosives, and magazines with ammunition in the building in a search following the fire exchange.