Red Cross delivers Israeli hostage body to IDF | LIVE BLOG
The Prime Minister's Office publishes that 'Israel views the delay of deceased hostage handover as severe violation of agreement,' and demands the immediate return of the remaining three hostages
The Prime Minister's Office published that 'Israel views the delay of deceased hostage handover as severe violation of agreement,' and demanded the immediate return of the remaining three hostages, following the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's announcement on Monday of the uncovering of a hostage's remains in Gaza.
Red Cross has received body on an Israeli hostage from Hamas and the PIJ, en route to Israeli troops
Gaza reconstruction conference postponed amid escalating violence in the Strip
The Gaza reconstruction conference, originally scheduled for later this month, has been postponed due to the ongoing escalation in the Strip, an Egyptian source told A-Sharq Al-Awsat. Several countries have requested guarantees that further destruction will be avoided—assurances that cannot be provided amid continued Israeli military operations, the source added.
Hamas and PIJ announce they will return hostage’s body at 4PM local time
"We will deliver, jointly with the Al-Quds Brigades (of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad), at 4 p.m. (Israeli time), a body found in the center of the Gaza Strip"
PMO: 'Israel views the delay of deceased hostage handover as severe violation of agreement'
IDF announces it has successfully eliminated a terrorist responsible for a fatal attack against an Israeli
The IDF announces it has successfully eliminated Sultan al-Ghani, a terrorist responsible for a fatal terror attack against an Israeli, in southern Jenin.
During an overnight operation, IDF soldiers arrested five accomplice terrorists. The forces then encircled the building in which al-Ghani was fortified and eliminated the terrorist after a fire exchange.
The soldiers located a ‘Carlo’-style weapon, an M16 weapon, explosives, and magazines with ammunition in the building in a search following the fire exchange.
