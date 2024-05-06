Israeli forces have initiated the evacuation of civilians from Rafah in thee Gaza Strip in preparation for a ground operation.

The IDF spokesperson has confirmed this move following reports on Palestinian media reporting calls were made telling civilians to evacuate.

The evacuation, which commenced early Monday morning, targets residents residing in the eastern parts of the city, aiming to relocate them to safer areas in Moassi and Khan Yunis.

This move comes amidst discussions of broader IDF military action to dismantle the Hamas Brigade in Rafah, home to over a million Palestinians.

Last night, discussions between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz took place discussing the need for a credible evacuation plan to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians while maintaining the flow of humanitarian aid to the region.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1787344298943365560 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The ongoing conflict, now in its 213th day, has prompted the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to undertake targeted evacuation operations in specific areas of Rafah. It is estimated that approximately 100,000 people will be evacuated to facilitate further ground maneuvering in the region. In tandem with the evacuation efforts, the IDF is expanding the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi to accommodate the influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza. This expanded humanitarian area includes field hospitals, tents, and increased provisions of essential supplies such as food, water, and medication.

The IDF's coordinated efforts involve conveying calls for civilians to temporarily move to the humanitarian area through various channels, including posters, SMS messages, phone calls, and media broadcasts in Arabic.

Meanwhile, the Kerem Shalom crossing remains closed in the context of ongoing military operations.

The IDF maintains its pursuit of Hamas throughout Gaza until all hostages held in captivity are safely returned home.