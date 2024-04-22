Israeli forces prepare evacuation of civilians in Gaza's Rafah ahead of planned offensive

mid escalating tensions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are reportedly gearing up for a significant operation in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah.

According to sources quoted by the Wall Street Journal, Israeli and Egyptian officials have disclosed plans for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians from the area ahead of the planned offensive.

Egyptian officials, briefed on the Israeli strategy, have indicated that the initial phase of the operation will prioritize the evacuation of civilians, with coordination expected among the U.S., Egypt, and other Arab countries. The evacuation plan entails relocating civilians to nearby areas such as Khan Younis and establishing shelters equipped with tents, food, and medical facilities.

Following the evacuation, the IDF is anticipated to gradually deploy troops into Rafah, targeting areas believed to harbor Hamas leaders and fighters. Rafah, identified as Hamas's last major stronghold in the Gaza Strip, has garnered heightened attention as Israeli forces continue operations in other parts of the enclave.

The report suggests that the impending offensive in Rafah could extend for at least six weeks, although the timing remains uncertain. An Israeli security official emphasized the complexity of the operation, stating that the IDF will execute a meticulously planned strategy due to the challenging terrain and circumstances in the region.

In addition to targeting Hamas battalions stationed in Rafah, Israel is focused on locating and rescuing hostages held captive since the terror group's October 7 massacre.