Israeli forces reach Litani River for 1st time since 2000

The Israel Defense Forces reached the Litani River in southern Lebanon, according to the military spokesperson's unit on Tuesday.

This is the first time the IDF has returned to the river since Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000.

The 91st Division conducted "close-quarters combat with terrorists, located and destroyed dozens of launchers, thousands of rockets and missiles, and weapons storage facilities hidden in the mountains."

The Commando Brigade also operating in the area of the Saluki, finding "hundreds of weapons, underground terrorist infrastructure, and dozens of ready-to-fire rocket launchers."

IDF spokesperson's unit

Footage released by the military shows soldiers displaying the weapons and munitions found.

The Israeli army agreed to a ceasefire in the 2006 war with Hezbollah before reaching the river, which served as a natural border for Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon from 1982 to 2000.