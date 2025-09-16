Rubio before departing Israel for Qatar:

“Well we're going to ask Qatar to continue to do what they've done and that we appreciate very much, and that's play a constructive role in trying to bring this to an end. Obviously, they have to decide if they want to do that after last week or not, but we want them to know that if there's any country in the world that could help end this through a negotiation, it's Qatar. And we appreciate that. And if there's a chance to do it, we want to encourage them to do it."

"Well as you saw, the Israelis have begun to take operations there [Gaza City], so we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal could happen. We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days, and maybe a few weeks, so it's a key moment, an important moment. And again, our preference, our number one choice, is that this ends with a negotiated settlement where Hamas says "We're going to demilitarise, we're no longer going to pose a threat, we're going to disband, we're going to release every single hostage."