Hostage families protest at PM's residence amid Gaza ground operation | LIVE BLOG
Hostage families arrived to the Israeli Prime Minister's residence overnight Monday to protest, as Israel intensified its bombardment of Gaza City at the start of what will be a gradual operation
Day 711 of the Israel-Hamas war
Statement from the Hostage Families Forum announces state of emergency: "They are sacrificing the hostages and the soldiers!"
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced the escalation of their campaign and the establishment of a fortified encampment opposite the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday as the IDF begain ground operations in Gaza City marking the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots II.
A permanent tent was set up in front of the residence, in coordination with the Israel Police, where the families of the kidnapped and the public "will barricade themselves until Netanyahu brings upon the immediate return of all the hostages and the end of the war."
Every evening, at 7:30 PM, a demonstration will be held in the encampment led by the families of the hostages, the forum announced.
Families of hostages from the Tikva Forum address Prime Minister Netanyahu:
"Mr. Prime Minister, this time you will prevail. There is no way this operation will end in a shambles; there is no way that in this operation you do not defeat Hamas so that we do not reach 'Gideon Chariots III.'
We, as families of hostages, have provided support from the beginning of the journey with the goal of defeating Hamas and thus freeing the hostages. If this is not your intention, please do not endanger fighters.
And from here we turn to the heroic IDF soldiers, reservists and regular soldiers: Thank you very much. We appreciate you, strengthen your hands and pray for your peaceful return until Hamas is defeated and all our loved ones are returned."
IDF launches ground operation in Gaza City with two divisions involved, third to join. Read more
New UN commission of inquiry accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza against Palestinians
Israel denounced the investigation as "distorted and false." Read more
Netanyahu: 'We began a powerful operation in Gaza yesterday,' as IDF Spokesperson in Arabic warns remaining residents to evacuate.
Rubio before departing Israel for Qatar:
“Well we're going to ask Qatar to continue to do what they've done and that we appreciate very much, and that's play a constructive role in trying to bring this to an end. Obviously, they have to decide if they want to do that after last week or not, but we want them to know that if there's any country in the world that could help end this through a negotiation, it's Qatar. And we appreciate that. And if there's a chance to do it, we want to encourage them to do it."
"Well as you saw, the Israelis have begun to take operations there [Gaza City], so we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal could happen. We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days, and maybe a few weeks, so it's a key moment, an important moment. And again, our preference, our number one choice, is that this ends with a negotiated settlement where Hamas says "We're going to demilitarise, we're no longer going to pose a threat, we're going to disband, we're going to release every single hostage."
Qatar and the US are on the verge of finalizing an enhanced defense cooperation agreement, says US Secratary of State Marco Rubio - report
Rubio reportedly said this as he was on his way to Doha from Tel Aviv on Tuesday, after Israel’s attack on Qatar last week drew widespread condemnation from the region and abroad.
BREAKING: Israel launches ground incursion in Gaza City, two Israeli officials say - report
Defense Minister Israel Katz: "Gaza is burning. The IDF is striking terror infrastructures with an iron fist, and IDF soldiers are fighting valiantly to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. We will not relent or turn back - until the mission is completed."
Trump denies Axios claims Netanyahu had informed him ahead of strike, says it won't happen again
Trump said overnight Israel won’t strike in Qatar again. He also denied an Axios report from Monday that claimed Netanyahu had informed Trump about the strike in Doha 50 minutes in advance.
Hostage families protest at PM's Jerusalem residence
Axios report - Israeli forces entered Gaza City, beginning phased operation
