Israeli forces retrieve body of Thai hostage Pinta Nattapong from Gaza

Israeli forces have retrieved the body of Thai hostage, Nattapong Pinta, who had been held in Gaza since October 7, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Saturday.

Pinta's body was held by a jihadist gang called the Mujahedeen Brigades, and was retrieved from the area of Rafah in southern Gaza. His family in Thailand has been notified.

Pinta, an agricultural worker, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where one in four people was killed or taken hostage during the Hamas-led massacre that triggered the Gaza war.

Gadi and Judith Weinstein Haggai, American-Israelis murdered on October 7, whose bodies were recovered earlier this week, were also Nir Oz residents.

IDF spokesperson said Pinta had been abducted alive and murdered by his captors.

Of the 55 hostages remaining in Gaza, twenty hostages are believed to still be alive, according to Israeli authorities. Pinta was presumed dead though it was not officially confirmed until Saturday.