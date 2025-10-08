Israeli, foreign sources to i24NEWS: 'We're optimistic about chances of reaching a deal, entering critical hours'

There is a sense among the parties engaged in talks in Sharm el-Sheikh that the sides are getting closer to a deal, i24NEWS understands. On Wednesday optimistic statements were coming not only from the mediators but also from officials in Jerusalem, who are saying that we could be in the final hours, and some would even say critical moments, before a dramatic announcement of a deal to end the war and return the hostages.

According to a senior Israeli official, this is a critical day in which the final details of the first phase of the deal are supposed to be finalized.

During the last 24 hours talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, discussion was focused not only on the timetable for the release of the hostages but also the list of prisoners designated for release.

An official source told i24NEWS this evening: Israel will not allow the release of Marwan Barghouti in the deal. The talks were also focused on the withdrawal maps. At least officially, sources in Jerusalem say "We are sticking to President Trump's outline and therefore are faithful to the maps that were presented in Washington last week, however, Hamas is not satisfied with what was presented and is demanding a more significant withdrawal. Despite all this, as mentioned, there is still optimism in Israel that agreements can be reached in the near future."

At the same time, as i24NEWS reported several weeks ago, preparations are being made for President Trump's visit to Israel in December. This will also be an opportunity for him to celebrate the achievement of ending the war.