Israeli govt set to approve expansion of Gaza operation, officials say

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday held a multi-hour meeting with senior officials in the security apparatus to discuss the continuation of fighting in Gaza. The unanimous decision, unnamed officials subsequently told Hebrew media, was to expand the IDF's operations in the Palestinian enclave.

The decision will become official on Sunday, following a vote by the government cabinet. It is understood this new phase would entail the enlistment of several battalions of reservists.

Since the collapse of an earlier ceasefire agreement in March, Israel has been carving out wide buffer zones in Gaza.

"All the while that Hamas holds on to our hostages, we will significantly deepen our military operation," an unnamed Israeli official told Hebrew media on Friday, echoing statements made earlier in the week by Netanyahu and the IDF Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

"In war, there is the ultimate goal – and that ultimate goal is the victory over our enemies," Netanyahu said.