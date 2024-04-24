Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin seen alive in a new Hamas video

Hamas released a psychological warfare video on Wednesday) featuring the 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted from the Re'im festival on October 7.

In the undated video, which it is unclear when it was filmed, Goldberg-Polin is seen missing his left hand, his head shaved clean. In the video, choreographed by Hamas terrorists, he pleads not to be forgotten, and to be released from captivity.

This is the first video showing Goldberg-Polin since October 7, where he was seen being bundled into a pickup truck along with other Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists.

Hirsch's mother Rachel Goldberg-Polin, is one of the leaders in the struggle for the release of the kidnapped. Last week Time Magazine selected her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

"In hopes of seeing him again, Goldberg-Polin has become one of the most visible advocates for the hostages and their families. She has met with dozens of world leaders, including President Biden," theTime entry read. "She has addressed the U.N. in New York City and Geneva. She has even had an audience with the Pope."