Israeli intel agencies accused of derailing war crimes prosecution

The Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call on Wednesday released the full text of their joint investigation into the Israeli intelligence's campaign to pressure the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid investigation of the country's alleged war crimes.

According to the report, for almost a decade, Israel has been conducting a surveillance operation targeting the ICC officials and Palestinian human rights advocates.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli intelligence is said to have captured the communications of ICC officials, including the chief prosecutor Karim Khan and his predecessor Fatou Bensouda, intercepting phone calls, messages, emails and documents.

Israel's prime minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu showed particular interest in the operations. Sources described him as "obsessed" with intercepts bout the case. "Overseen by his national security advisers, the efforts involved the domestic spy agency, the Shin Bet, as well as the military’s intelligence directorate, Aman, and cyber-intelligence division, Unit 8200."

The intelligence gained during the operation was handed over to the team of Israeli lawyers and diplomats seeking to make the chief prosecutor give up the investigation. After October 7, the surveillance is said to have intensified.

Earlier, the Guardian revealed that the former head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen allegedly threatened ICC's Bensouda in a series of secret meetings, seeking to pressure her into dropping the war crimes investigation.