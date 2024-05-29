Israeli intel agencies accused of derailing war crimes prosecution

Israeli intelligence is said to have captured the communications of ICC officials, including Karim Khan and his predecessor Fatou Bensouda, intercepting phone calls, messages, emails and documents

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan.
ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan.AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

The Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call on Wednesday released the full text of their joint investigation into the Israeli intelligence's campaign to pressure the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid investigation of the country's alleged war crimes.

According to the report, for almost a decade, Israel has been conducting a surveillance operation targeting the ICC officials and Palestinian human rights advocates.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the Knesset on May 27, 2024.Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli intelligence is said to have captured the communications of ICC officials, including the chief prosecutor Karim Khan and his predecessor Fatou Bensouda, intercepting phone calls, messages, emails and documents.

Israel's prime minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu showed particular interest in the operations. Sources described him as "obsessed" with intercepts bout the case. "Overseen by his national security advisers, the efforts involved the domestic spy agency, the Shin Bet, as well as the military’s intelligence directorate, Aman, and cyber-intelligence division, Unit 8200."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1785360302575337656

The intelligence gained during the operation was handed over to the team of Israeli lawyers and diplomats seeking to make the chief prosecutor give up the investigation. After October 7, the surveillance is said to have intensified.

Earlier, the Guardian revealed that the former head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen allegedly threatened ICC's Bensouda in a series of secret meetings, seeking to pressure her into dropping the war crimes investigation.

AP / Bas Czerwinski 2018 ©
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. August 28, 2018.AP / Bas Czerwinski 2018 ©
