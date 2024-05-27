Israeli military conducts war exercise to prepare for northern war

The combined exercise included armor and infantry brigades simulating war in the wooded terrain of northern Israel

IDF officers overlook a military exercise held in northern Israel
IDF officers overlook a military exercise held in northern Israel

The IDF said on Monday it concluded a masive military exercise simulating a maneuver into Lebanon, held in northern Israel

The 146th Division along with the 205th Armored Brigade (reserve unit) simulated combat scenarios in the northern arena, rapid deployment of forces in the field, coordinating within the division and brigade headquarters, and readiness to attack. 

Israeli soldier participating in an exercise in northern Israel

The exercise also included the 551st Brigade, a reserve infantry unit that saw combat in the Gaza Strip before being stationed along the border with Lebanon.

IDF soldiers during a war exercise in northern Israel coordinate forces in field headquarters

The 551st Brigade practiced maneuvering through wooded terrain, emergency mobilization and equipping of soldiers, and combat in simulated battles in Lebanon. 

IDF officers watching troops maneuvering through Israel's northern terrain during an exercise

The division also worked on the coordination of logistical and communications elements to build up the military's readiness and ability to fight in Lebanon.

