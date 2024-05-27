Israeli military conducts war exercise to prepare for northern war

The IDF said on Monday it concluded a masive military exercise simulating a maneuver into Lebanon, held in northern Israel

The 146th Division along with the 205th Armored Brigade (reserve unit) simulated combat scenarios in the northern arena, rapid deployment of forces in the field, coordinating within the division and brigade headquarters, and readiness to attack.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The exercise also included the 551st Brigade, a reserve infantry unit that saw combat in the Gaza Strip before being stationed along the border with Lebanon.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The 551st Brigade practiced maneuvering through wooded terrain, emergency mobilization and equipping of soldiers, and combat in simulated battles in Lebanon.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The division also worked on the coordination of logistical and communications elements to build up the military's readiness and ability to fight in Lebanon.