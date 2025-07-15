Israeli Navy reportedly bombards Gazan targets from sea - reports | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 648 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israeli naval boats shelled western parts of Gaza City, according to local reports.

This comes as intensive fighting continues, with three IDF soldiers killed in an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, talks for a ceasefire and hostage release deal continue, with some optimism voiced among Israeli officials.

In the UN, three members of the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory resigned. These were the chair, Navi Pillay, along with colleagues Miloon Kothari and Chris Sidoti.

UN Watch, a human rights group monitoring hypocrisy and abuse of power at the UN, hailed the news.

"The dominoes are falling," UN Watch head Hillel Neuer said. "First, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the historic decision to sanction Francesca Albanese, the UN’s pro-Hamas rapporteur. Now the architects of the UN’s anti-Israel inquisition are fleeing the ship. The tide is turning."

