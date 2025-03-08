Israeli official acknowledges Steve Witkoff's 'great efforts to secure ceasefire'
Adding that the coming week will make it clearer whether the U.S. envoy's effort will bear fruit
Guy AzrielDiplomatic Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel
1 min read
Pointing out the intensive efforts of U.S. envoy Steve Witcoff to secure a Gaza ceasefire, an Israeli official told i24NEWS on Saturday that it remained to be seen whether the shuttle diplomacy will bear fruit.
The official added that a return to fighting against the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas was on the table, though subject to a green light from Washington.
