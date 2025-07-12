Israeli official: 'Israel accepted the Qatari offer, Hamas rejected it, talks ongoing'

Recommended -

Hamas rejected the Qatari offer for a hostage and ceasefire deal, accepted by Israel, an Israeli official told local media on Saturday.

Nevertheless the talks in Doha are ongoing, the negotiation team is working with the mediators Egypt and Qatar and is in continuous contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, the source said.

Rejection of the Qatari offer is consistent with the jihadist group's modus operandi of raising difficulties, refusing to compromise and and waging a war of ideas aimed at sabotaging the negotiations, misrepresenting the talks to the Gazan population and pressuring the Israeli public, the source said.

The Israeli delegation was sent to Doha on the basis of the Qatari offer, to which Israel agreed and received the mandate required for the talks.

Israel has shown a willingness to be flexible in the negotiations, while Hamas is steadfast in its refusal, while taking positions that do not allow the mediators to advance an agreement, according to the Israeli source.

If Hamas had accepted the Qatari offer, an agreement could have been reached and negotiations could have been entered into for 60 days on ending the war in accordance with Israel's war goals.