Israeli official slams 'latest Hamas pseudo-offer' as a manipulative attempt at sabotaging U.S. efforts

Israel on Friday dismissed the latest Hamas offer as a manipulative attempt to sabotage the U.S.-brokered efforts to secure an extension of the ceasefire.

After Hamas announced on that it was ready to release Edan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, along with the bodies of four other hostages, a senior Israeli official said this move represented a rejection of the template laid out by President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witcoff.

“While Israel accepted the Witkoff framework, Hamas remains entrenched in its refusal and hasn’t moved an inch," read a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Meanwhile, it continues to employ manipulations and psychological warfare.”