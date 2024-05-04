Israeli official to i24NEWS: reports of a deal to be unveiled on Saturday are premature

An Israeli official speaking to i24NEWS on the condition of anonymity on Saturday sought to rebuff reports that a ceasefire and hostage deal could be announced in the coming hours.

Even allowing that an agreement on the framework of the deal is in place, there are still many details to thrash out, including the names of the prisoners to be released, which has yet been discussed at this stage, the official told i24NEWS.

Certainly no agreement is expected on Saturday, seeing as the head of the Mossad, Dedi Barnea, has not traveled to Cairo today.

As for U.S. assurances regarding the end of the war, the source said these are promises made by the Americans to Hamas, and it is only theirs. Israel will maintain a military presence in Gaza, the official underscored, "because the Israeli public will not accept a different reality."