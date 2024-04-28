Israeli official to i24NEWS: 'We're expecting response from Sinwar within 48 hours'

Israeli delegation is expecting Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar to give a response to its latest offer regarding the hostage-ceasefire deal within the next 48 hours, an Israeli source told i24NEWS.

"Israel has shown a willingness to make very large concessions regarding the return of Gazans to the northern Gaza Strip," said the source.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

In case of another negative answer from Hamas, Israel is expected to choose a "phased and controlled" action in order to deal with the remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah, stressed the source. "The intense war in Gaza is nearing its end, Israel is raising its eyes to the northern front."

The development comes amid increased international pressure to increase humanitarian aid flow to the Strip as well as toughening stance of the hostages' families.

In addition to the war in Gaza, Israel is dealing with the threat in the north. Earlier on Saturday, a senior IDF official said that a broad and significant confrontation with Lebanon-based Hezbollah is inevitable.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

On top of that, the decision-making process is influenced by the potential arrest warrant that the International Criminal Court in The Hague is expected to issue against Israel's Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, the source confirmed.

Nimron Klikman

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will arrive in Saudi capital of Riyadh on Sunday, where he will meet with regional leaders, seeking to advance the deal as well as discussing the vision for the post-war Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson presented the progress of the sea pier construction works and organization of the humanitarian aid to Gaza in response to international pressure.