Hamas operations chief Ra'ad Sa'ad eliminated in IAF strike, Israeli sources say

Israel's air force on Saturday conducted a strike on a car in Gaza, targeting Ra'ad Sa'ad, head of operations of Hamas's military wing.

While Sa'ad's status could not be immediately confirmed, officials told i24NEWS they were "optimistic" regarding the outcome.

Ra’ad had survived several assassination attempts, including those that were described as "successful" - and surprised intelligence officials regarding his whereabouts.

Some estimated that at the beginning of the war he was in Shifa and that IDF forces did not manage to reach him.