Israeli planes strike Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon

The strikes on the terrorist stronghold of Baalbek come on the heels of a steady stream of rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel

Israel-Lebanon border area.Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Israeli fighter jets are striking Hezbollah positions in northeastern Lebanon, some 100 kilometers from the Israeli border, Arabic media outlets reported. 

The strikes on the terrorist stronghold of Baalbek come on the heels of a steady stream of rocket and drone attacks issuing from Lebanon over the weekend.

