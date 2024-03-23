Israeli planes strike Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon
The strikes on the terrorist stronghold of Baalbek come on the heels of a steady stream of rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel
i24NEWS
1 min read
Israeli fighter jets are striking Hezbollah positions in northeastern Lebanon, some 100 kilometers from the Israeli border, Arabic media outlets reported.
The strikes on the terrorist stronghold of Baalbek come on the heels of a steady stream of rocket and drone attacks issuing from Lebanon over the weekend.
This article received 0 comments