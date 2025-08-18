Israeli politician denied entry to Australia ahead of tour | LIVE BLOG

Australian minister confirms Israeli politician denied entry to country

Tony Burke confirmed that far-right minister Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party would not be allowed into Australia ahead of his upcoming "solidarity tour."

“Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division,” the home affairs minister said in a statement. “If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don’t want you here. Under our government, Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe.”

The leader of Rothman's party, Bezalel Smotrich, was sanctioned by the Albanese government in June alongside Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.