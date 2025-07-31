Israeli president condemns minister’s remarks referring to hostages as 'prisoners of war'

Recommended -

Israeli President Isaac Herzog sharply condemned remarks made by Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu, who referred to Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza as "prisoners of war" rather than "hostages."

The comments, made during a Wednesday radio interview, sparked widespread backlash from across the political spectrum.

"I was shocked to hear in recent days that some are trying to normalize the terminology regarding the hostages," Herzog said Thursday during a visit to the Negev, where he met with Itzhak Gvili, father of hostage Ran Gvili.

"They suddenly compare them to prisoners, but they are not prisoners. They are hostages."

The president went on to caution public figures against making insensitive statements. "I suggest to all those who talk too much to think carefully about what comes out of their mouths and how much it hurts and causes suffering to these dear and beloved families," he said.

Eliyahu’s comments, made on Kol Hai radio, ignited public and political outrage. “The mission is not ‘hostages first,’ they are prisoners and not hostages," Eliyahu stated. "They should be dealt with only at the end of the war. The cabinet is confused—sometimes it’s humanitarian aid, sometimes raids, sometimes occupation. There is a lack of strategy.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the remarks in a strong statement: “After proposing to drop an atomic bomb on Gaza and wipe it out, Amihai Eliyahu is now suggesting abandoning the hostages to their deaths. This causes strategic damage to national security, international relations, and the mutual solidarity of the Israeli people. If he is not dismissed today, the government is admitting it has abandoned the hostages.”

Eliyahu is no stranger to controversy. In a previous interview with Kol Barama radio, he claimed, “The government is rushing toward the erasure of Gaza. Thank God we are erasing this evil. All of Gaza will be Jewish.” He added, “We do not need to worry about hunger in the Gaza Strip. We have become completely mad.”

Following the uproar, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yehiel Leiter publicly distanced the government from Eliyahu’s comments. “The quotations attributed to Minister Eliyahu do not reflect the policy of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government,” Leiter said. “The exact opposite is true.”