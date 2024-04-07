Israeli public divided over Netanyahu's motives amid Gaza war - poll

As the war in Gaza enters its sixth month, a new Channel 12 poll reveals a deepening divide within the Israeli public regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's motives, with nearly half of Israelis (49 percent) suspecting political interests behind his actions.

The findings underscore a growing sense of disillusionment and frustration with the government's handling of the prolonged conflict, particularly its failure to secure the release of over 100 hostages held captive since the October 7 massacre.

Despite mounting criticism, Netanyahu's main opponent, National Unity chair Benny Gantz, appears to be losing ground in the public eye.

Amidst lingering discontent, Netanyahu's political position remains relatively stable, with the poll indicating a narrowing gap between him and Gantz.

According to the survey, while 49 percent of respondents believe Netanyahu is acting out of political motives, only 32 percent attribute genuine concern for national security to his actions.

The sentiment regarding the government's efforts to secure the hostages' release reflects the prevailing skepticism among Israelis.

Only 39 percent of respondents believe the government is doing enough, while a majority (56 percent) express dissatisfaction with its response to the hostage crisis.