Israeli reservist killed in operational accident outside Gaza

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said on Monday that Sergeant Major (res.) Dejen Daniel Sahalo had been killed in an operational road accident in near the Gaza Strip.

Sahalo, a 41-year-old from Rehovot, was a combat engineer in the 5067th Battalion 5067 of the Combat Engineering Corps. The accident occurred during an operation with the 16th Brigade in the Nahal Oz region. The circumstances of the event are under investigation.