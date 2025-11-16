Israeli resident arrested for spying for Iran from his Air Force reservist partner

An indictment was filed on Sunday against Shimon Azarzar, a 27-year-old from Kiryat Yam, on suspicion of committing security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence agents and carrying out security missions under their direction.

The defendant was assisted by his partner, who serves in the IDF reserves, in order to obtain various pieces of information about the IDF and Air Force bases.

The investigation by the Shin Bet and the police revealed that over a period of more than a year, Shimon Azarzar maintained contact with Iranian intelligence agents and carried out a variety of security-related missions at their direction. In this context, he transmitted photos and locations of sensitive sites in Israel and even offered to provide his handlers with vital information from IDF bases.

As stated, Azrazer took advantage of his relationship with his partner, who serves in the reserves at the Air Force base, and extracted from her various pieces of information about the IDF, Air Force bases, and more. It also emerged that Azrazer even offered his Iranian handler to provide him with information from within an IDF base.

According to the findings of the investigation, for his services he received payments that were transferred through digital means. This morning, an indictment was filed against Shimon Azarzar at the Haifa District Court.