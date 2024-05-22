Israeli soldier seriously wounded after fighting in northern Gaza
They belong to the 222nd Battalion of the Carmeli Brigade, said the Israeli military in a statement
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported that its soldier was seriously wounded during fighting in northern Gaza.
The fighter of the 222nd Battalion of the Carmeli Brigade is said to have received wounds after encountering terrorists earlier on Tuesday.
The Israeli military informed the family about their evacuation for further medical treatment.
The IDF on Tuesday announced that two of its troops, fighters from Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion and the logistics crew working with 98th Paratrooper’s Division, were seriously wounded in fighting in southern Gaza on Sunday.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1792858538085122299
