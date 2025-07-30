Israeli soldiers accused of Gaza war crimes referred to ICC

Recommended -

Belgian federal prosecutors have referred a case involving two Israeli men accused of war crimes in Gaza to the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to a report by AFP.

The investigation, launched 10 days ago, stems from complaints filed by the Belgian-based pro-Palestinian NGO Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), which claims the two individuals, allegedly Israeli soldiers, were involved in serious violations of international law during the Gaza conflict.

The men were identified by HRF after being seen at the Tomorrowland music festival near Antwerp on July 18. Following two formal complaints, Belgian authorities briefly detained and questioned the individuals before releasing them without conditions.

According to the HRF, the men were allegedly involved in "arbitrary detentions, acts of torture, and the use of human shields" during Israel's military operations in Gaza. Belgian prosecutors noted that the investigation will seek to determine the men’s exact roles and status at the time of the alleged offenses.

The case has now been formally transferred to the ICC through Belgium's Ministry of Justice. The ICC is already conducting a broader investigation into potential violations of international humanitarian law in the Palestinian territories.

HRF welcomed the decision as “a step forward” and urged the ICC to expedite the proceedings.

In 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over their conduct during the Gaza war, as well as for three senior Hamas officials, now deceased, for their roles in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.