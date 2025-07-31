Israeli source to i24NEWS: Hamas cut off contact, making expansion of military operation all but inevitable

Recommended -

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met on Thursday for nearly three hours. An Israeli source tells i24NEWS that part of the meeting was private, and part was an extended meeting with the participation of Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and other senior officials.

At the end of the long meeting, an Israeli source tells i24NEWS that Israel and the US administration are coordinating on the next steps regarding action against Hamas and the continuation of negotiations.

Israel is pessimistic about the possibility that Hamas will return to the negotiating table. "Hamas has cut off contact. There's no real negotiations with them," the source said.

The Israeli source said that the feeling is that the talks are about to explode. "It seems that the expansion of the military operation in Gaza is inevitable."

On Friday, Witkoff will arrive to Gaza to see the operation of the humanitarian distribution centers in the Gaza Strip. "Witkoff is going to make sure that there is no hunger and no starvation," an Israeli source told i24NEWS.