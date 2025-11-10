Netanyahu meets with Trump’s son-in-law Kushner | LIVE BLOG
PM Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with Trump’s son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner on Monday amid US pressure to move to the second phase of the Gaza deal
Lebanese media reported one fatality as a result of an Israeli aircraft strike in the town of Al-Bisariya in the Sidon district Monday morning.
A Palestinian source told the Qatari channel Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the American delegation that arrived in Israel Sunday night -- Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff -- came in order to remove the obstacles ahead of moving to the second phase of the agreement. These obstacles include the fate of the terrorists involved in holding the body of returned deceased hostage Hadar Goldin. Read more
French President Macron will host Palestinian Authority President Abbas on Tuesday
PM Netanyahu is currently meeting in Jerusalem with Trump's special envoy and son-in-law Jared Jushner
Middle East voices fear another Iran war impending - report
Iranian officials and analysts have become increasingly confident that another Israel-Iran war is imminent since Trump's statement that the US strikes had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment program in June. Read more
i24NEWS Ahead of the Witkoff-Kushner meeting with Israeli officials today:
American officials have made it clear in recent days that they want to resolve the issue of Hamas operatives in the tunnels.
"We believe they should be given free passage, after Goldin is released," the officials said. Read more
