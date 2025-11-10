Lebanese media reported one fatality as a result of an Israeli aircraft strike in the town of Al-Bisariya in the Sidon district Monday morning.

A Palestinian source told the Qatari channel Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the American delegation that arrived in Israel Sunday night -- Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff -- came in order to remove the obstacles ahead of moving to the second phase of the agreement. These obstacles include the fate of the terrorists involved in holding the body of returned deceased hostage Hadar Goldin. Read more

