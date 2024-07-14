Israeli strike in Syria kills soldier, wounds 6 others - reports
Syrian state media said that a heavy barrage from the Golan Heights was partly intercepted by air defenses
1 min read
A Syrian soldier was killed and several others wounded in an alleged Israeli attack in the Kafr Sousa area of Damascus, according to state media.
SANA reported a heavy barrage from Israel's Golan Heights, with Syrian air defenses intercepting some missiles.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that one person had been killed and six others wounded from the regime forces and Iran-backed militia.
