Israeli team presents proposal to release 20 hostages in Gaza - report

Israeli negotiators have put forth a proposal to the Security Cabinet aimed at securing the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.

The proposal, presented on Thursday, outlines potential concessions Israel could make in exchange for the freedom of the captives.

According to reports from Channel 12 News, the proposal suggests that Israel would demand the release of 20 hostages, including women, female soldiers, the elderly, and patients with serious medical conditions. In return, Israel would agree to permit residents to return to the northern Gaza Strip.

The specifics of the concessions Israel would offer in exchange for the hostages' release have not been fully disclosed. However, it is reported that the proposal does not include an official declaration of an end to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Reacting to the reported outline, Gideon Sa'ar, chairman of the New Hope party, emphasized the need for a decisive approach.

Sa'ar stressed the importance of using military power against Hamas to achieve the objectives of the conflict, rather than relying solely on negotiations.

Earlier discussions between Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and Israeli officials also touched on the issue of hostage release.

In a separate proposal, it was suggested that Israel would halt preparations for entering Rafah, release Palestinian Arab terrorists, and commit to a year-long ceasefire.

Additionally, steps toward promoting the establishment of a Palestinian state would be announced during this period.