Israelis attack truck driver suspected of driving aid into Gaza

Over Thursday night, two IDF officers and a soldier were lightly injured while attempting to intervene in an attack by a group of Israeli citizens on a truck driver at the Kochav HaShahar intersection in the Binyamin region.

The conflict erupted when the attackers, suspecting the driver was transporting humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, began throwing rocks at the vehicle and eventually set it on fire.

Contrary to their suspicions, the truck was not carrying any aid.

The incident unfolded when a report was received about the violent mob targeting the Israeli driver. IDF troops were dispatched to the scene, where they found the driver already injured and under attack.

The troops worked swiftly to separate the driver from the aggressive crowd and to provide immediate medical treatment to him. The driver sustained moderate injuries from the assault.

IDF Spokesperson

The violent reaction from the civilians resulted in two officers and one soldier sustaining minor injuries.

In an official statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit detailed the events and condemned the actions of the Israeli citizens involved. "The IDF soldiers are deployed in the sector and work to maintain the safety of the residents, law and order. The IDF condemns any display of violence against its soldiers and security forces."

The defense official noted that while the truck was mistakenly thought to be carrying aid to Gaza, such violent responses are unacceptable and against the law. The IDF is taking this incident seriously and has launched an investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack.